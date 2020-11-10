CPP goverment to revive Komenda Sugar Factory in six months

The Komenda Sugar Factory

The Chairperson and National Leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has promised to revamp the Komenda Sugar Factory in the Central Region.

Nana Akosua Frimponmaa Sarpong-Kumankumah said: “we shall change the Komenda Sugar Factory in six months”.



She gave the promise in an interview on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa on Monday.



She said all the raw materials will be bought from the farmers across the country to create employment for them.

“We shall give guarantee price to sugar cane farmers like we do to cocoa,” she told host by Nana Okyere Awurukuo.



“Sugar cane farming would be mechanized to produce more sugar canes for the production and to feed the factory.”



Nana Akosua Sarpong-Kumankumah said the raw materials would be bought from all parts of the country and “we shall stop the $400 million we use to import sugar every year because the farmers are there to produce.”