Cabinet begins 3-day retreat on economy, Akosombo Dam-induced floods

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Cabinet will from Friday October 20, 2023, embark on a three-day retreat to discuss and deliberate on the current state of the economy.

Also pertinent on the agenda will be the current flood situation that has hit towns and communities in the Lower Volta basin following the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.



The flood situation has rendered many hopeless with several losses of properties and businesses around the area.



The government’s retreat comes after the International Monetary Fund and Ghana reached a staff-level agreement for the second tranche disbursement of a $600 million loan facility from the $3 billion bailout package.



The retreat also seeks to find immediate ways to help the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

