Cashew processing factory for Tain under 1DIF

MP for the area together with chiefs and residents break grounds for the construction

A ground breaking ceremony has been held at Nsawkaw, Tain District Capital for the construction of cashew processing factory under government flagship programme One -District One- Factory (1D1F) initiative.

The One-District -One Factory is president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to transform the country’s economy through industrialization, thereby creating sustainable employment for the youth in the country.



Addressing a durbar of chiefs and people at Nsawkaw, the Member of Parliament for the constituency Mr. Gabriel Osei said the NPP government is a promise fulfilling government which the evidence is there for all to see.



He said the construction of a cashew processing factory for the district is a right call and also shows that the Akufo-Addo led government is a listening government. According to the legislator, cashew is produced in large scale in the area and with establishment of the cashew processing factory it empowers the farmers to produce more and also offer the youth employment.



The MP expressed optimism that the factory will meet the expectations of the needs of the people and assured the contractor his full support to help seeing the project completed as scheduled.



“We needed no other factory than the cashew processing factory”, he added.

He therefore appealed to the citizenry to renew their mandate in this year’s general elections to continue their good work for the betterment of all.



Mr. Evans Asigri of Rural Enterprise Programme, consultant for the project assured the people that his outfit would make sure the contractor carryout his work in accordance to the plan documents and complete as scheduled.



The project awarded to Thedal Real Properties is expected to be completed and hand over to the people in 6months.



In attendance were the District Chief Executive, Representation of all Traditional Councils in the district and party functionaries.

Source: Isaac Yeboah

