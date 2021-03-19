Central and Western Regional airports will spur growth – Experts

Feasibility studies for the development of an airport in Cape Coast has commenced

Aviation experts have lauded government’s proposal to construct an airport in Ankaful to serve the Central Region and another at Apowa-Mpohor to serve the mineral rich Western Region.



Government, in the 2021 budget presented to the 275- member legislature, noted that as a matter policy, it will ensure that: “ All regional capitals have at least an aerodrome to improve connectivity and boost tourism. Feasibility studies for the development of an airport in Cape Coast has commenced. Other sites identified for the construction of aerodromes include Apowa-Mpohor, Yendi, Mole, Navrongo, Paga and Kete Krachi through Public Private Partnerships (PPP).”



Economic benefits of airports

A study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows that the economic benefits of aviation investment are still large, and provide a strong justification for investment in the aviation industry.



The study found that for developing economies, the annual economic rates of return range from 16% to 28%. “Developing countries face capital costs, especially for new aircraft, that are similar to those faced by developed countries. As such, though the boost to GDP is higher in proportional terms for developing economies, the capital costs are still high. Nevertheless, the available economic return is still large and provides a strong justification for investment in the aviation industry.



“There are significant and positive benefits generated by investment in aviation infrastructure and services, particularly in developing economies. By increasing a country’s connections to the global air transport network, investment in aviation can boost its long-term productivity and economic growth.



“Greater aviation connectivity – and the improvements in productivity and GDP growth it can provide – can also help to boost a country’s competitiveness. By way of illustration, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has developed a Global Competitiveness Index for the travel and tourism sector.



The WEF’s index incorporates many of the factors necessary to develop connectivity and create wider economic benefits in terms of productivity and economic growth. There is a clear positive relationship between a country’s connectivity and its performance in the WEF index,” the report noted.