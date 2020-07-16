Business News

Chief Imam endorses Adonko Next Level energy drink

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has endorsed non-alcoholic Adonko Next Level Energy drink as he expressed gratitude to President of Angel Group of Campanies, Dr Kwaku Oteng during a presentation at his residence in Accra.

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu praised the company for their timely visit and applauded them for being thoughtful.



Items, which were presented by management of the company, included 25 cartons of Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, boxes of Adonko Original Hand Sanitizer, and an undisclosed amount of money.



Presenting the items on behalf of the President of Angel Group, Dr Kwaku Oteng, Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Network(ABN), Mr Samuel Kofi Acheampong expressed the company’s gratitude for the warm reception and assured of the company’s continuous support.



Brand Ambassador for Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, Multiple award-winning hilife/hiplife artist, Eugene Marco popularly known as Kuami Eugene who accompanied the team used the opportunity to recommend the energy drink to Ghanaians, especially the youth.

"I recommend Adonko Next Level to Ghanaians especially the youth. This is a non-alcoholic drink and can be taken during all occasions. this is one particular drink that you don’t need to hide when taking in public with friends. All persons can take this, both young and old. And i must say that a tin of Adonko Next Level can keep one energized all day long. This drink has no barrier – Christians, Muslims, traditionalist, everyone. For which reason we’re here today to present it to the Chief Imam for his blessings.”



Present at the short ceremony were, the Executive Director of Angel Television, Mrs Stacy Amoateng, Daniel Nyamekye, General Manager of Adonko Company Limited, Mr Grant, Sales Manager-Adonko Next Level, Nana Ama- Greater Accra Regional Sales Representative.



Dr. Kwaku Oteng is also the owner of a conglomerate of businesses including Adonko Bitters, Plus 2 pub, Angel Broadcasting Network, which comprises of 16 subsidiary radio stations and Television across the country, Angel Educational Complex, Angel Estate and Construction firm, Angel herbal products, Angel Transport and trading and many others.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.