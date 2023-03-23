0
China to enhance talks with Ghana over debt restructuring proposal - Foreign Ministry

Ken Ofori Atta Finance Minister 1024x683 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: Reuters

China would like to enhance communications with Ghana to seek proper resolution of Ghana's debt issue, its foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a question on Ghana's finance minister visiting Beijing for a proposed restructuring of Ghana's debt.

Ghana's finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has travelled to Beijing to meet Chinese officials to discuss a proposed restructuring of Ghana's debt.

"The talks are expected to focus on ways to reduce Ghana's debt burden and secure additional financing assurances for the country's economic programme," a source said, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

