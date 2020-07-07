Business News

Closure of retail shops: 'Life has been hell' – Nigerian traders lament

Nigerian retailers have lamented how life became tough for them after the closure of their shops for about 7 months.

According to them, how to fend for themselves and their families was not an easy task but they managed to stay above the waters.



A trader, who spoke in an interview with CitiBusiness, said, “Life has been hell, only God protected us. Sometimes we don’t know where our next meal will come from so life hasn’t been easy since then, but we thank God things are getting better."



Another said, “it was not easy, but we managed to stay alive and that is the ultimate”.



Nigerian traders at the Tip Toe Lane at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra had their shops locked by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) after they were said to have breached retail trading laws.



Per Section 27 of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act 865, foreigners are barred from engaging in retail business in Ghana, as the space is solely reserved for citizens.

Following several calls and documents of proof by the traders allowing their stay and business activities in the country, they have now had their shops opened.



However, a 3-day exercise led to the reopening of 120 out of the over 600 locked up shops.



This was done by officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Immigration Service and leaders of the Ghana Union of Traders Association who make up the Committee on Trade.



The Nigerians, optimistic that business will bounce back noted, “We know things will bounce back within a short period of time.”

