CoST Sekondi/Takoradi engages businesses on integrity

Architect Eugene Fredua Ofori-Atta

Source: GNA

Promoting Integrity in the Infrastructure sector is paramount in controlling shoddy works and cost overruns, Architect Eugene Fredua Ofori-Atta, the Chairman of the CoST Sekondi/Takoradi Multi-Stakeholder Group has said.

The CoST is a leading global initiative that works to implement transparency and accountability reforms in the infrastructure sector.



He added that Integrity risks existed throughout the circle of works beginning from needs assessment, tendering, contract execution, and the post-contract phase called for a holistic approach in the procurement process to mitigate risks and prevent corruption.



Mr Ofori-Atta said this during a day's dialogue session with businesses within the Western Region, Procuring entities, engineers among others on Business Integrity in the Infrastructure sector to help better infrastructure delivery for the general good of the citizenry.



The Ghana Integrity Initiative had revealed massive bribes and irregular payments often exchanged for government contracts and licenses.



Again, more than a third of businesses in Ghana believe in giving gifts to Procurement officials.



The dialogue was therefore to open a discussion on the need to implement transparency and accountability reforms within the built environment space to reduce waste, mismanagement, and corruption.

When this is done, better and Quality roads, bridges, schools, and the hospital would be beneficial to all.



Mr Kwaku Barima Twum, the Resource Person said public Procurement represented 24 percent of state inputs, 70 percent of the national budget, and 14 percent of GDP, an area which must properly be guarded in realizing desired benefits.



He said Integrity meant that doing the right thing without any supervisor and raised the consciousness of sector players to recognise the need to promote quality infrastructure delivery.



Mr Twum said Integrity in the construction sector should look at the time, cost, and quality of works together with scope.



Mr Isaac Aidoo, the Project Manager for CoST Sekondi Takoradi said the maiden dialogue should stimulate a national dialogue on the subject.



"We expect this to stimulate integrity issues, ethics and compliance with existing principles, standards and policy frameworks to reduce procurement irregularities plaguing the sector."