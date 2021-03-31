Collaborate with EC to authenticate new voter’s ID card – Financial Analyst urges banks

File photo: Banks do not accept the new voter's ID card for transactions

Financial Analyst, Dr. Daniel Amateye Anim has urged banks to collaborate with the Electoral Commission (EC) in the perspective to authenticate the new voter’s Identity card used for the 2020 general elections.

His comment comes at the back of the fact that banks have turned away clients bearing this new Voter ID to complete transactions.



“I think it is a phenomenon that the bankers association ought to collaborate with the EC to speedily fast-track the confederation of the data so that they will be in a better position to verify clients that will do business with the new Voter ID card,” he said.



Further speaking, Dr. Amateye Anim explained the processes that the new voter’s ID would have to undergo before its authentication.



He noted that the delay in authenticating the card could be a delay on the part of the Electoral Commission.

“For them to be able to accept the Voter ID, the data has to be given to the banks so that once they input it into their system, they will be able to verify the authenticity of the person. Their refusal may be that the EC probably up till now has not furnished them with the data,” he added.



He, however, bemoaned that this development could affect the operations of the banks and subsequently the financial sector.



“If a client wants to do business with the bank but does not any other ID aside from the new voter’s ID and he is denied the opportunity, the client will get frustrated and may decide not to do business with the bank and that will affect operations of the banks,” he opined.