Collapse of 347 MFIs: List of properties available for auction

Eric Nana Nipah, Receiver for collapsed S&L's & Finance Houses

The Receiver of the collapsed 347 Microfinance Companies (“MFIs”) and the 23 Savings & Loans and Finance House Companies has reminded the general public of bids to purchase some properties belonging to the defunct institutions.

A statement by the Receiver Eric Nana Nipah said interested bidders for Landed Properties must submit their bid before Friday, 26th March 2021.



The statement added that interested bidders should submit their bids in a signed and dated formal letter to the following address: “The Receiver, No. 54 Olusegun Obasanjo High Way,



Opposite Accra Girls Senior High School, Accra.”



Properties available for sale include Lands and buildings both in Accra and Takoradi.



The central bank on Friday, May 31, 2019, announced that it had revoked the licenses of some 347 microfinance institutions in the country.

It also took similar action against some 39 microcredit institutions operating in Ghana.



A statement from the central bank said some of the institutions were insolvent while others had been out of operation for some time now.



View below the properties available for sale.



