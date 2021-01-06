Commercial oil activities at Naval Base to phase out - GPHA

File photo of the Sekondi Naval Base

Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority (GPHA) Michael Luguje has disclosed there is an ongoing discussion to phase out commercial oil service activities at the Sekondi Naval Base.

According to him, the discussion between the GPHA and the Ghana Navy is essentially centered on how the oil and gas service vessels stationed at the Sekondi Naval Base will be relocated to the Port of Takoradi.



“We are partners with the Navy and have been working with them. We have had this discussion with them. They have understood and have made it clear to us that they know that the Naval Base is a military installation and should not be used for commercial activities.”



His comments were in response to concerns raised by the Chairman of the Junior Staff Union for Port of Takoradi, Divine Tamakloe, at a Thanksgiving ceremony for the Port of Takoradi over the use of the Sekondi Naval Base for commercial activities, which he believes is affecting their revenue levels.



“…we have so many challenges. One of them is the Naval Base being used as a commercial port. This situation is taking away our resources as a port. We urge you [and] we want to plead with you that all those vessels be returned to the port,” Mr. Tamakloe entreated.

Mr. Luguje admitted that some 10 to 15 percent of oil service volumes that should have come to the Port of Takoradi go to the Naval Base.



“…all that percentage of cargo activities go to the Naval Base. So, they are prepared to work with GPHA to ensure that they gradually phase out the commercial oil services from happening at the Sekondi Naval Base”.



The commercial oil and gas activities started at the Sekondi Naval Base when hydrocarbon was discovered in commercial quantities at Cape Three Point in the Western Region.