Commodities Market as of April 26

The price of Coffee started the trade week on a positive note

On the commodities market today April 26, 2021, Crude Oil is opening the trading week on a negative note by trading at sixty-one dollars, zero point three cents per barrel ($61.03) as compared to last Friday’s trading of sixty-one dollars forty-six cents per barrel ($61.46).

Gold is trading at one thousand seven hundred and eighty dollars and seventy cents ($1780.70) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-four dollars, ninety-nine cents ($1,784.99) with zero point five cents (+1.05). Today’s price change stands at a positive three dollars, fifty-two cents (+3.52).



Cocoa is trading at two thousand four hundred and ten as compared to last Friday’s trading of two thousand, four hundred and two dollars ($2,402).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at eighty-seven dollars, forty-two cents ($84.42) with a negative zero point zero nine cents (-0.09) as compared to last Friday’s trading of eighty-five dollars fifty-five cents ($85.55).



However, Coffee is trading at one hundred and thirty-six dollars fifty cents ($136.50) as compared to last Friday’s trading of one hundred and thirty-five dollars, twenty cents ($135.20).