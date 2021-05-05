Commodities Market as of May 5

The price of Cotton dropped on the market today

On the commodities market, as of today, May 5, 2021, the price of crude oil went up on the market today by trading at $66.45 at sixty-six dollars, forty-five cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of sixty-five dollars, sixty-seven cents ($65.67).

Gold is trading at ($1,778.42) one thousand, seven hundred and seventy-eight dollars, forty-two cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of one thousand, seven hundred and eighty-two dollars, seventy-nine cents ($1,782.79).



Cocoa is trading at $2,283.00 two thousand, two hundred and eighty-three dollars as compared to yesterday’s trading of two thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight dollars ($2,328.00).

Meanwhile, Cotton is also trading at $86.49 eighty-six dollars, forty-nine cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of eighty-seven dollars twenty-one cents ($87.21).



And Coffee is trading at $138.90 one hundred and thirty-eight dollars, ninety cents as compared to yesterday’s trading of one hundred and thirty-nine dollars ($139.00).