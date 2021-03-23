Competitive gas pricing will help grow gas sector - Opoku Prempeh

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has noted that competitive gas pricing will help grow the sector as the country’s drive towards industrialization agenda.
He said this in a series of tweets after having an engagement with stakeholders on thermal energy issues and energy pricing on Monday, March 22.
He said, “I am optimistic that gas pricing, including the role of energy companies in competitive pricing, will help grow this important sector in our drive towards an industrialization agenda.”
This afternoon, I had a virtual meeting with leading executives of Vitol, a global leader in energy distribution. Their team was led by the company’s Country Manager, Mr. James Thorburn. pic.twitter.com/SN3N3dKP9j— Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (@MatthewOPrempeh) March 22, 2021
