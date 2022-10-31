Comsys remains unbeatable, sweeps 5 awards at 12th GITTA Awards

Comsys staff receiving the award

Source: Comsys

The ICT solutions provider, Comsys has once again proven its prowess as one of the leading ICT firms at the forefront of driving digitization in the country as they scooped 4 coveted awards at the just concluded Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 12 editions.

Held in a glittering event at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel in Accra, Comsys went home with three organizational awards and an individual award, namely ISP of Year, Enterprise Solutions Provider of the Year Excellence In Customer Services (B2B) while Funmi Lamptey and Jonathan Lamptey were listed among the Top 20 TECH Leaders, a newly created ranking for leading IT experts driving excellence in the industry.



Once again, the ICT solutions firm has positioned itself as an industry leader having remained unbeatable within the enterprise solutions ecosystem, as they won the award for the 10th consecutive time since 2013.



Comsys also won the newly created category; Excellence In Customer Services (B2B), this doesn’t come as a surprise as the firm has earned a reputation for reliability as it constantly delivers value using their state of the art technology, Comsys has built reliable networks across Ghana for over a decade and continues to lead the industry as the reliable network provider, resulting into an ever-increasing clientele base.



Speaking to the media, the Executive Director of Comsys Ghana Limited, Mr. Jonathan Lamptey expressed his excitement; “These awards to us is an affirmation of unwavering commitment to our customers and contribution to business growth and economic development in Ghana’s digital space.”



He said, “we are honoured to be listed among the crème de la crème of I.T organizations driving excellence in the IT space, we could not have achieved this without the tremendous support amazing and exceptional team at Comsys Ghana who supported the company and worked round the clock to ensure client satisfaction always.



“This award really inspires the company to go higher as we look forward to delivering top-notch IT services for clients in Ghana and beyond," he added.

The 12th edition of GITTA which had in attendance organizations and individuals from Ghana, Nigeria, and SA kicked off with a keynote speech from the Deputy Minister, for Communications & digitalization, Hon. Ama Pomaa Boateng who gave insights on the transformation in Ghana’s digital space and congratulated all winners. She emphasized on government’s resolve to providing the necessary basic infrastructure, a conducive legal and regulatory environment, and building capacity to improve the adoption and use of ICT to engender digital innovation as a means of leapfrogging the developmental process.



Mr. Akin Naphtal, the Group Publisher for TechBerg magazine, organizer of the awards, also applauded industry players for their contribution to driving digital excellence in Ghana in spite of the high inflation in the country and the stifling economic situation for businesses.



Award winners were also treated to good music, comedy, intercontinental cuisine and an all-around entertainment, Indeed it was a beautiful night for the ICT sector.







