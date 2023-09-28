Contractors fix deplorable road leading to Kaneshie market

The heavy downpour of rain led to the washing away of some parts of the tarred road that leads to one of the busiest markets in Accra – Kaneshie market.
Usually, when it rains, commercial vehicle drivers try their best to maneuver their way to the market station as potholes have been dotted on the main road.
The recent downpour on Friday led to the filling of the road with water and passengers were left stranded along the Pamprom area.
Others were spotted seeking shelter at the Goil filling station at pamprom.
In a new video gone viral, contractors have been spotted on the Kaneshie-Pramprom road filling the potholes and spreading a mixture of sand and gravels on the road.
The ongoing works have also courted some mixed reactions from social media users.
Watch the video and reactions of some tweeps below;
Look at them fixing the hole at the kaneshie by pass. Press dem till thy kingdom come #OccupyJulorbiHouse— Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) September 27, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ox9LPRs7Fz
This kaneshie first light hole have been there for years and they’re now doing it. Now I don’t know the work of urban roads they’re just in the office being paid and it very sad.— kofi jnr (@DicksonBlay) September 27, 2023
Dem figa we fool only when elections is coming then they start working.— ภเเ คץเՇєץ (@ayiteyyy) September 27, 2023
Masa when dem start doing these no be today. Stop the fooling boo— #JamzWorldTour???????? (@Kashbwoy7) September 27, 2023
By ending of the year all go komot again. They no dey fix the road with quality products.— Dont gve small moni chance???????? (@REAL_FALAA) September 27, 2023
A listening government...????????????????— #CO$TYBOO ???????? (@COSTYBOO1) September 27, 2023
Is there anyone who can actually very the quality of the asphalt? If its not up to par and deteriorates quickly, we demonstrate again! #OccupyJulorbiHouse— Em (@Curd1Mc) September 27, 2023
