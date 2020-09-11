Business News

Coronavirus: Global mining deals value falls by over US$18bn in H1, 2020

File photo [A mining site]

Global mining deal value, suffering from an unanticipated shock from the COVID-19 pandemic, fell by more than US$18 billion year-on-year in the first half of 2020 to $46.6 billion.

An expected slump in the global economy, steered by a series of challenges, has kept investors away from long-term financial instruments, resulting in a 12.7% y-o-y fall in the capital raised by mining companies, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.



Mining mergers and acquisitions (M&As), despite a decent first quarter owing to deals involving gold, fell by 51.6% during the first half of 2020. Overall, the majority of the impact was evident on the completion rate, as there was a 41.7% y-o-y fall in the completed deal value.



Seven of the top ten asset transactions deals involved gold.



Topping the list was Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (MUDS), which acquired an equity interest and assets from Hycroft Mining Corporation for a consideration of $537 million to form Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. The remaining three involved cobalt, coal and copper.



“The largest of the completed deals was the acquisition of Detour Gold by Kirkland Lake Gold for $3.79 billion,” says GlobalData senior mining analyst Vinneth Bajaj.

“By including the Detour Lake mine to its production assets, the company aims to produce up to 1.5 Moz of gold in 2020. With this acquisition, Kirkland also added $173.9 million in cash and repaid Detour’s debt of around $98.6 million. Furthermore, with strong liquidity, the company is well-positioned to cope with COVID-19 challenges. Kirkland also raised $1 million in a private placement of shares primarily to complete phase two permitting of its Hasbrouck project in the US.”



Alongside that, PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium’s raised $2.5 billion by offering three sets of bonds at 4.75% (due in 2025), 5.45% (due in 2030) and 5.8% (due in 2050). Of the total, 60% will be used to pay debts and to acquire 20% of PT Vale Indonesia, while the remaining 40% will be used to refinance the company’s older bonds.



Moreover, Freeport-McMoRan raised a collective $1.3 billion, which will be used to fund its purchase of certain outstanding senior notes due in 2021 and 2022.



Bajaj adds: “The total volume of deals increased from 1 811 in H1 2019 to 2 271 in H1 2020 owing to a 79.7% increase in the total number of announced capital raising deals in that period. This was accompanied by a 28.4% increase in the volume of completed M&A deals.



“Canada, US, Australia, China and India accounted for nearly 87% of the total deal volume and over 72% of the total deal value,” he concludes.

