Coronavirus: Offices tasked to adopt shift system for workers

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Offices to adopt a shift system for workers.

This follows a surge in Ghana’s coronavirus cases.



Ghana has recorded a total of 5,300 active cases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the general public in the 23rd Covid-19 update address, Akufo-Addo urged offices and institutions to make the use of technology a priority.



“All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology – All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology”, he said.