Coronavirus: Offices tasked to adopt shift system for workers

Mon, 1 Feb 2021 Source: Atinka Online
The President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Offices to adopt a shift system for workers.
This follows a surge in Ghana’s coronavirus cases.
Ghana has recorded a total of 5,300 active cases of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to the general public in the 23rd Covid-19 update address, Akufo-Addo urged offices and institutions to make the use of technology a priority.
“All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology – All workplaces must adopt a shift system for workers, in addition to the use of technology”, he said.
Source: Atinka Online
Related Articles:
- Coronavirus: 95-year-old soldier donates to front line health workers
- Coronavirus: Restaurant patronage drops in Accra
- Coronavirus: Akufo-Addo must apologise to Ghanaians for his campaign recklessness – Sakara
- Ghana has recorded 416 Covid-19 deaths, hospitals are full – Akufo-Addo
- Testing for coronavirus is free for all Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo reiterates
- Read all related articles