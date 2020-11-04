Coronavirus: PFAG commends smallholder farmers for their efforts

The association said the PFJ programme has been crucial to the growth and sustenance of farmers

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and GhaFFaP have commended all famers in the country for their tireless efforts towards enhancing agriculture.

A statement issued by the association specifically lauded smallholder farmers, especially women, for their efforts even in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“As the country celebrates the 2020 National Farmers Day under the theme ‘Agribusiness Development under COVID-19 – Opportunities and Challenges’, it is imperative to recognize that, this stakeholder group continues to be the essential engine propelling the supply of raw materials for industry, while ensuring the availability of food commodities for the domestic and international markets,” the statement said.



The association acknowledged and commended the Government of Ghana, for its continuous implementation of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme which has been crucial to the growth and sustenance of the activities of smallholder farmers.

“It is our expectation that, continuous collaboration, and feedback provided by on strategies for improving the programme to enhance its efficiency in the strategic positioning of the agriculture sector are accorded utmost attention,” it added.



Read the full statement below:



