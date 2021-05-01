Coronavirus: Pay cut affected 800,000 workers in Ghana – TUC Boss

Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Anthony Yaw Baah

The Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Dr Anthony Yaw Baah has revealed that 800,000 workers in Ghana suffered from pay cut as a result of the effect of the coronavirus on the local economy.

He recounted the impact of the virus on workers during the May Day celebration on Saturday, May 1 in Accra.



Dr Baah said at the event which was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that workers had had to endure enormous economic pressure following the pandemic.



He said among other things that “800,000 workers were affected by pay reduction.”

He further revealed that poor housing for workers and delay in negotiation of national minimum wage are among some of the concerns of workers that the president must deal with.



Dr Baah assured the president that organized labour is willing and ready to assist the government tackle the ravages of the virus on the economy.