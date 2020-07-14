Business News

Coronavirus: WAICA Annual General Meeting cancelled, moved to April 2021

The West African Insurance Company Association (WAICA) secretariat is based in Accra, Ghana

The West African Insurance Company Association (WAICA) secretariat based in Accra, Ghana, has announced the cancellation of the 2020 WAICA annual general meeting and educational conference that was scheduled for July and November respectively in Monrovia Liberia, this year.

The cancellation was communicated to all member-companies in a letter dated June 30, 2020, and was signed by the Secretary General/Chief Executive Officer, William Coker.



The cancellation letter stated that referring to an earlier communication dated March 25, 2020 captioned ‘Postponement of Event’, given the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become obvious that holding the WAICA annual general meeting in July will not be possible, since borders in various countries are still closed and airlines are not flying their planes.



It further stated that looking down the year, it looks a bit bleak in regard to holding the November event which was to have been hosted by Nigeria. It is also noteworthy that the 2020 African Insurance Organisation (AIO) general assembly that was postponed from June to October has again been postponed, to 2021.

In light of the foregoing, the Governing Council of WAICA has agreed to postpone till next year, 2021, the AGM and Educational Conference events. In view of this, in the absence of two conferences for the year, the secretariat is arranging to organise a virtual conference (via Zoom or a webinar).



However, the Secretary General stated that the Governing Council is still keeping the venue in Monrovia Liberia for April 2021.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.