Court stops Menzgold customers from organising a vigil to honour departed customers

Customers of defunct gold trading firm Menzgold

An Accra High Court has stopped a planned commemorative gathering by customers of defunct gold trading firm Menzgold.

The aggrieved customers had planned the convergence on Saturday to mark the passing of some 64 members who they say have suddenly passed away since the company was shut down by the government two years ago.



The Inspector-General of Police James Oppong-Bonuah filed an order to stop the demonstration.



“It is hereby ordered that the respondents, the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana, Isaac Nyarko and Fred Forson are hereby restrained from the intended demonstration to commemorate two years of collapse of Menzgold Company,” the court order prohibiting the meeting said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered the shutdown of the gold-trading firm across the country on Thursday, 12 September 2019.



It also stopped the company from taking on new investments.



Meanwhile, all Menzgold customers who did not earn dividend equivalent to their initial investment will receive their monies back if the NDC wins the 2020 polls, National Youth Organiser of the party has said.

