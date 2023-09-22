Create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive - Ziobeieton to ECOWAS, AfCFTA

Managing Director of Fan Milk Ghana Limited, Yeo Ziobeieton

Managing Director of Fan Milk Ghana Limited, Yeo Ziobeieton, has implored the leadership of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ECOWAS, and government to partner with the private sector to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

The creation of a conducive environment, he said, will lead to a sustainable and efficient supply chain in the country.



Speaking at the Ghana Industrial Summit and Exhibition in Accra, Mr Ziobeieton also encouraged companies to prioritise sourcing materials locally.



He further urged participants and manufacturers to look at innovative ways of adding value to the raw materials.



“I would like to call on the government, ECOWAS and AfCFTA to join hands with us to create an environment that is conducive to a sustainable and efficient supply chain," he said.



He added that, "I urge us to consider policies that encourage companies that have decided to prioritise local sourcing and sustainability.”



AfCFTA, which came into effect in January 2021, is the largest free trade area globally, covering 55 African countries with a combined population of 1.3 billion people and a combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) exceeding $3.4 trillion.

The free trade area will help African economies build robust and more resilient economies to absorb any shock – internally or externally.



SA/MA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards