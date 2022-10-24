3
Menu
Business

Currency board can give Ghana cedi lasting stability - Dr Kwakye supports Prof Hanke

JOHN Kwakye 1 Dr John Kwakye

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr John Kwakye, Director of Research, Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has reaffirmed the assertion of US-based economist and Professor at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, that only a currency board can stabilize the Ghana cedi.

According to him, a currency board-type monetary system can give the cedi lasting stability.

Dr Kwakye, however, warned that the managers of the economy in installing the currency board must be done progressively.

“I agree with Prof. Hanke that only a currency board-type monetary system can give the cedi lasting stability. We should, however, move progressively towards it. The full modalities can be worked out,” Dr John Kwakye said in a 3news report.

Prof Steve Hanke, a US-based economist, has consistently called for installing of a currency board if the managers of the Ghanaian economy want the Ghana cedi, which has depreciated against the US dollar to stabilise.

He noted in his October 20 tweet that the cedi has depreciated by 43.98% against the US dollar since January 2022 to be placed 4th on his weekly Hanke's currency watchlist.

He said, for the cedi to gain its strength and appreciate against the US dollar, the President together with the managers of the Ghanaian economy must install a currency board.

"The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated against the USD by 43.98% since Jan 2022, which is why #Ghana takes the 4th place in this week Hanke’s #CurrencyWatchlist. To save the cedi, GHA must install a #CurrencyBoard, NOW," Prof. Steve Hanke's tweeted.



The Cedi has recently been classified by Bloomberg as the worst-performing currency against the US Dollar.

Currently, the Cedi is trading at above GH¢14 to a dollar at some forex bureaus. The depreciation rate is a contributory factor for the ongoing shop closures ordered by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

According to the group, the fast depreciation of the Cedi is eroding their profits and also increasing the cost of doing business.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





PEN

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: