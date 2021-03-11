Custom officers at Tema Port undergo coronavirus vaccination

A custom officer receiving the jab

Source: Eye On Port

The Tema Collection of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, led by the Sector Commander, Aweya Julius Kantum has joined the rest of the Port Community to take jabs of the coronavirus vaccine.

About 500 customs officers were expected to get vaccinated as well as some clearing agents who frequent their offices.



The Sector Commander explained that it is critical to have all customs officers vaccinated because they serve in the front lines of the port and shipping business, serving clients and stakeholders locally and internationally.



“The vaccination is a game changer in this pandemic. Because we interface directly with so many stakeholders, it is critical that we undergo this vaccination.”

He added his voice to calls for the public to disregard unfounded conspiracy theories circulating in the social media space and urged all to cease the opportunity and get vaccinated against COVID-19.



“Most of these theories floating on the internet have been debunked. The vaccines are very safe. The president and vice president as well as all critical members of society have said this. Let us all go out and get vaccinated,” Julius Kantum encouraged.

