0
Menu
Business

Customers affected by ECG vending failure to submit forms for compensation

ECG And PURC ECG and PURC logos

Sat, 22 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission, PURC says customers who have been affected by the Electricity Company Ghana, ECG’s prepayment system vending failure are to visit the company’s District offices and ECG website or PURC Regional office and website to complete and submit forms for consideration of compensation.

When ECG experienced some technical challenges a few weeks ago, in relation to their metering system nationwide, some customers were unable to top-up electric power credit on prepaid metres.

The technical challenge affected customers in 10 ECG operational regional areas in Volta, Kumasi, Accra, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkawkaw, and Tafo. PURC ordered ECG to pay compensation to its customers who were affected by the company’s recent system failure.

In a statement, the Commission says that only affected customers will be compensated. According to PURC the Commission will investigate and analyse information submitted by the affected customers before providing the compensation.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: