Dawa Industrial Zone to collaborate with government on industrial parks

Dawa is in talks with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure the implementation of the project

LMI Holdings, the Developer of the Dawa Industrial Zone, is to collaborate with government to build industrial parks across the country.

Mr. Uriel Marquaye, the Business Development Manager, LMI Holdings, said they were in talks with the Ministry of Trade and Industry for the project during an industrial media tour of the Land Holdings and the Enclave Power Company of the Dawa Industrial Park.



He said the 22,000-acre Dawa Industrial Zone was a privately-led complementary initiative to support the “Ghana Beyond Aid” agenda and industrialisation policy.



Mr. Marquaye said it was to help build the country's infrastructure to attract foreign direct investment into the country and talks were far advanced with the Ministry for policy direction, from Parliament for the commencement of the partnership.



He said the Zone had six companies and that the vision was to populate it just like the Tema Free Zone."The advantages are enormous for the country in terms of infrastructural development and attracting foreign direct investment into the country," he added.



Mr. Marquaye said the Zone was supposed to create direct jobs of 80,000 with a total of 250,000 indirect employments and in terms of local content, Management had signed an MoU with the National Chamber of Pharmacy for the allocation of 132-acre of land to encourage members of the Chamber to establish manufacturing companies.

"Dawa is doing well to support local companies," he said.



Mr. Marquaye said they were also establishing the textile village to enable companies in the garment industry to take advantage to set up in the enclave to help grow the economy.



Mr. Solomon Akandi Atulley, the Area Manager of Enclave Power Company, said the Zone was served by a dedicated ultramodern 330 MV substation but it was currently using 132 MVA of that capacity.



Madam Christine Esi Akuffo, the Operations Manager LMI Holdings, said several other projects, which were ground-breaking and had the potential to significantly alter decade-long business processes and deliver economic value to the country were in various stages of design and implementation.



She said the LMI Holdings had impacted significantly on the country's economy by providing services to attract both local and foreign investors into the industrial and manufacturing sectors of the country.