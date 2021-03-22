Decision not to increase salaries demoralizing – University workers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Members of the Senior Staff Association, Universities of Ghana, (SSA-UoG) has expressed concerns about the governments' decision not to increase salaries and wages of workers until 2024.

They said they weren’t consulted before this decision was arrived at.



Government does not intend to increase the wages of workers following the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic on the financial health of the country.



To that end, the government said in its budget statement for the 2021 fiscal year that “Government in 2020 outlined a number of initiatives to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the populace.”

But a statement signed by Zakaria Mohammed, National Chairman of the SSA-UoG said “It is undisputable fact that tertiary education plays a pivotal role in the social economic development of this country and we have always contributed immensely to the sustenance of these gains, even underhand to mouth salary regime, deprived and deplorable working environment we find ourselves in.



“It is, therefore, shocking and demotivating that instead of government consolidating and motivating us to continue to improve and expand the frontiers of these it rather chose to inject into our body system a high dose of agony and worsening economic conditions intended to lower or kill the velocity of members of the Senior Staff of the Public Universities in Ghana, as a result of government’s unilateral position not to increase wages and salaries of public sector workers until 2024.”