Defunct gold dealership: Transaction validation exercise completed - Menzgold

MenzGold

Menzgold Ghana has announced the successful completion of its gold trading transaction claims supporting document collection and vetting exercise.

According to a statement dated July 29, 2023, and signed by the management of the company, the validations having been concluded, marks a significant step in the process.



“Following the Gold trading transaction claims supporting document collection and vetting exercise initiated, we are happy to announce that the validations have been successfully completed,” part of the statement read.



To safeguard data and ensure privacy, Menzgold Ghana indicated that it has partnered with a reputable company to host the report and results electronically with restricted access.



This approach, according to them, aims to maintain the security and integrity of the information while providing traders with a seamless means to access the validation status of their transactions.



“With regards to the binding confidentiality clause in the Gold Trading Agreements between our Company and Traders and by strict adherence to date protection, we have collaborated with a COMPANY to host the report/ results electronically with restricted access."

The company, Menzgold Ghana, added that traders will soon be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status and receive an individually scheduled binding payment date.



“In a few days, Traders would be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status and an exact individually scheduled binding payment date.



“Client shall be required to input their unique login credentials, to seamlessly check their validated transaction status digitally vis the web, irrespective of time, place and distance,” the statement added.







NW/OGB