Depositing money into your MoMo wallet is free – Telcos Chamber

The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Telecommunications, Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, has reiterated that depositing money into one’s mobile money wallet does not attract any charges.

He explained that transfers from the merchant to a user’s account should not attract any fee, therefore, users must report persons who charge them for such services.



“Report the agent to the network and the police. There is no charge for depositing money in your account. There is no charge at all,” he was quoted by citinewsroom.com to have said.



Dr. Ashigbey explained that if both the bank account and the mobile money account are linked to the same Ghana card used during registration, the system recognizes it as a self-transfer, and no charges should apply.



“It was something that over the Christmas holidays we were dealing with that to make sure that the dealings were aligned. So if you have a situation like that you should report to your bank or your MoMo company.



“The law is very specific, transfers between yourself on different wallets or into different bank accounts are not supposed to attract any charge at all,” he stated.

