Digitalization has driven out corruption in passport office, DVLA - Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has said the digitalization of the application processes in acquiring passports and driver's license have eradicated corruption.

According to him, the digitalization of the processes has made delivery of service to Ghanaians quick and reliable.



Osafo-Maafo while speaking at the first global conference on cyber capacity building in Accra on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, noted that Ghana was on course with its digitalization agenda.



He said, "In these times, we definitely have to digitalize to make services that we give to our citizenry quick and reliable. We recently decided to modernize the passport office. There is a long queue of people waiting for something which is a right to have a passport as a Ghanaian and I noticed that it changed so many things."



He added that, "Before then, you get there, the form you must complete to get the passport, you go there and they tell you the form is finished, come next week and you may go up and down for some time. Now, it is done online, so it eliminated go and come."



"The moment you digitalize, you use technology to even fight corruption because corruption associated with getting a passport is now gone because of digitalization. We have done the same thing for the driving license...now, we are doing all the application process online and I think we should move in that direction," Yaw Osafo-Maafo stated.

Meanwhile, there are plans to increase the prices for the processes of acquiring passports in the country.



Presenting a defence for this new move by the government, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, said it was necessary to be able to continue giving Ghanaians the best of services they desire.







