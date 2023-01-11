District assemblies charged to expedite action on permit issuance

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah is Western Regional Minister

Source: GNA

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, has called on district assemblies not to delay in issuing permits and other business negotiation processes involving the private sector to facilitate work.

He said unwarranted delays in permit issuance for businesses and building projects had contributed to the slow pace of employment opportunities in the districts and must, therefore, be averted in the quest to create more jobs, grow the private sector and ultimately spur socio-economic growth.



Mr Darko-Mensah said this when he called on the Shama District Assembly, where he interacted with the staff as part of his two-day working visit to Shama and Wassa East districts.



“We need to develop rapidly as a society and the private sector must be a priority…Let’s assist them on timely basis and also work to avoid longer waiting times for the necessary documentations to operate any venture in our district,” he said.



The Minister encouraged the Spatial Planning Directorate to have a blue print on how the built environment should be and demand maximum compliance from all investors/developers to create an aesthetic environment that, in itself, engineered domestic tourism.



The Regional Coordinating Council was on course with plans to boost coconut and rice production in the region, he said, whilst working to improve on the road networks as well as education and health infrastructure.



From the Assembly, the Regional Minister visited the Paramount Chief of the Shama Traditional Council, Nana Wienu II, who prayed for a successful tenure of all political heads in the district.

The Minister and his team were taken through production processes at the Roland Rice Factory near Anto and how investment in the rice sector could change the fortunes of farmers and attract more youth.



He praised the young Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roland Prah, for the decision to go into agriculture and announced that a consultant had been engaged to help the region on rice production.



The CEO called for irrigation systems and investment in the business.



The Minister visited the Marco Polo Tiles and Keda Ceramics, two prominent ceramic companies in the district, to familiarise themselves with operations and chart a path of growth together.



He lauded the leadership of the companies for creating jobs for the youth and entreated them to abide by all labour regulations to enjoy a peaceful operating environment.