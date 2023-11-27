Do you have funds to pay workers for the 24-hour economy policy? - Mahama quizzed

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Energy Expert, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, has questioned John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy he intends to implement when elected as president again.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is campaigning with the message of introducing a 24-hour economy policy to help revive Ghana’s economy.



In a statement commemorating the 2023 International Youth Day, Mr Mahama outlined his administration’s commitment to nurturing a skilled and entrepreneurial youth.



“A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment,” he stated



But some including Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believe that Mr Mahama lacks an understanding of the policy he is promising to Ghanaians, adding that the policy is already being partially run in Ghana.

Highlighting various sectors of the economy, such as healthcare, security services, and digital transactions, that are already operating 24 hours due to the digitalisation agenda he has championed since 2017, Dr Bawumia, who is also the New Patriotic Party's flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, further asserted that a 24-hour economy cannot be legislated by the government.



In defiance of the dialogue surrounding the policy, Mr John Mahama insists that is what will change the ailing economy by the Nana-Addo-led government.



However, Kwadwo Nsafoah, a one-time NPP flagbearer aspirant has questioned if he (Mahama) has the resources to fund the already existing policy.



“Does he [John Mahama] have the money to pay workers if they are to work for 24 hours?” He questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.