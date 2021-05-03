Don’t just pay workers for appearing at work - Labour expert to employers

Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey

A Labour Consultant, Austin Gamey, has advised employers to match workers’ remuneration with their productivity level.

According to him, Ghana’s labour laws make it clear that employers must set targets for their employees, monitor them to ensure that these targets are met.



On his part, paying people just because they show up at work is not the right way to encourage productivity.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the May Day edition of the Happy Morning Show, he expressed: “We must pay people based on their productivity level and quantity and quality because our customers also provide the pay and not just the employers; if it is the customers that give us the pay, are we giving the customers what they want."

Furthering on his point, the labour expert noted that he has not been pleased with how organizations are compelled to increase salaries without looking at the productivity index of their employees.



May Day, also called Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day, is a day to commemorate the historic struggles and gains made by workers, observed in many countries on May 1.