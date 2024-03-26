Dr. Amin Adam commends GRA for revenue mobilisation efforts

Minister for Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam

Finance Minister-designate Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has lauded the efforts of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) officials stationed at the Tema Port, emphasising their critical role in bolstering revenue collection and combating perceptions of corruption within port operations.

During a recent visit to the port, Dr Adam commended the officials and urged them to intensify their endeavours to stem all avenues of revenue leakage within the port system.



He highlighted a shortfall of 11.3 percent, underscoring the imperative for continuous improvement in revenue collection processes.



Addressing the challenges faced by the GRA, he pledged to enhance collaboration to address systemic issues and fortify revenue collection mechanisms.



“I am sure many people may be thinking that my visit here is to chastise you, but my visit here is to motivate and encourage you for what you do. When the sector commander was speaking, it became clear that you have been doing well, but... you are short 11.3 per cent, so there is a need for improvement



“I am very determined to work with you at the management and staff level to address the challenges that you have been experiencing over the years. There are leakages, and you must ensure that we block them.



“I have received information that there are some goods that are not accounted for, and I have been discussing with the commissioner-general how we resolve this because it is important that we put in extreme measures to ensure the accountability of commanders at the warehouses,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.

AM/MA



