Dr Antwi-Boasiako proposes the establishment of national steering committee

Following the launch of the 2024 National Cybersecurity Challenge where 70 senior high schools will participate in the contest, the Director General of Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, has proposed the establishment of a a national steering committee.

According to him, the committee will provide a more inclusive process for the selection of senior high schools and provide a broader and strategic direction.



Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, while speaking at the launch of the 2024 National Cybersecurity Challenge in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 said, "We are proposing that a National Steering Committee is established to provide broader and strategic direction and also make this process more inclusive and I do believe that in the next coming edition, we will see if we can have internal consultations...and come up with representation that will support the CSA to advance this particular intervention."



The 70 schools participating in the third edition of the National Cybersecurity Challenge have been categorized into four zones - namely; Northern, Southern, Middle and Eastern zones.



The challenge is a way to reach out to young children and educate them on cybersecurity, equip them with the necessary skills to stay safe while surfing the net.



It also aims at promoting cybersecurity awareness among senior high schools by providing them with firsthand experience in identifying and mitigating digital threats; especially child online sexual exploitation and abuse.

This year's challenge is on the theme, "Empowering young minds, creating opportunities, promoting a safer digital Ghana."



SA/MA











