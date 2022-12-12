Dr Ben Asante wins CEO of the Year as Ghana Gas bags hat-trick at Ghana Oil and Gas Awards

Dr Ben K. D. Asante, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company was on Saturday, December 10, 2022 adjudged CEO of the Year (Upstream) at the ninth edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards.

Dr Ben Asante was given the honor for his incredible and transformative work at Ghana Gas which has seen the company become the foremost service provider in the country.



The award ceremony which was held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra on Saturday, December 10 recognized Dr Ben Asante as someone who since taking over the mantle of leadership at Ghana Gas has worked hard to propel the company to its current strong and enviable level.



On the night, Ghana Gas bagged a total of three awards with the company coming tops in the Oil and Gas Service Company category and Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility (Upstream).



In a citation, the organizers touted Ghana Gas as a company that “owns and operates the infrastructure required for the gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of gas resources in Ghana and internationally.



“Ghana Gas, together with its partners successfully completed the expansion of the Takoradi distribution station. This has increased capacity from 130mmsaft to 405 capable of handling increased flows from the ten Jubilee and Sankofa fields.”

Ghana Gas also won the Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility (Upstream) for the plethora of developmental projects it embarked on in the year under review.



In the area of sports, Ghana Gas has funded the construction of a number of astroturfs across the country.



In education, Ghana Gas has constructed classrooms, dormitories, and science and ICT laboratories in various parts of the country. The company has also undertaken renovation of dilapidated educational structures in certain parts of the country.



In Ashanti Region, Sekruwa Mampong to be precise, the Gas Company has constructed 10-bedroom teacher’s quarters at Sekruwa to give quality education in the community. Construction of a six-unit classroom block at Sekyere Kumawu and Tamale metropolis (Mangul Kukuo in The Northern Region) have been in force by the gas company.



Another six-unit classroom block and a library at Diani in West Mamprusi (Kukuo Janga) in the North-East Region of Ghana has been constructed. In the Keta Municipal Assembly, the municipality has benefited from Ghana Gas in the area of teacher’s quarters at Kedzi. In Oti Region, Krachi East Municipal Assembly to be precise, there has been the construction of a two-unit kindergarten block with ancillary facility at Wurubuw at Tumikope and Bumbusu. A three-unit classroom block at Three-Town Senior High School at Ketu South has also been completed. In Upper West, Wa municipal has benefited from the gas company with a three-unit classroom block for Charingu school for pupils to ease their burden. There is also the construction of a three-unit classroom block at Charia, a three-unit classroom block at Kanpaha, construction of 1NR compound and 1-bedroom semi-detach residential accommodation at Kadia.

These are but just a few of the educational projects undertaken by Ghana Gas.



Ghana Gas also constructed toilet facilities for some rural communities in the country and funded projects that seeks to improve sanitation and water provision in communities across the country.



