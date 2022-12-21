Dr Stella Agyemang Duah becomes youngest board member of Kwamanman Rural Bank

Dr Stella Agyemang Duah

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor

Dr Stella Agyemang Duah, a research scientist and lecturer has been appointed at the 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Kwamanman Rural Bank PLC on 16th December 2022 to join the board of directors with her rich scientific expertise.

She will work with the other board members to supervise the activities of management to comply with standards outlined by the Bank of Ghana to safeguard assets of the bank, maintain internal controls of fair financial representation and prevent any form of fraud or irregularities.



She was unanimously voted for and endorsed by all shareholders and the traditional council of Sekyere Kwaman present at the meeting when she was introduced to the house by the Board Chairman, Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso, the former General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church.



Dr Agyemang Duah has over 10 years of training experience in science-related disciplines. With a certification in Project Build-Up and Development from Hungary, she believes that the introduction of many products to support farmers in rural areas within the bank’s catchment areas will increase customer confidence to invest.



Speaking to the media, Dr Agyemang Duah disclosed that she is highly privileged to serve to deliver mapped-up strategies to improve the services of the bank to support agriculture for rural women in SMEs especially.



Dr Agyemang Duah is a purpose-driven and hardworking personality with a critical interest in contributing to the food value chain by developing an efficient and robust food consumption economy coupled with policies focused on reducing post-harvest losses. She well noted in Ghana for her research interventions on reducing food waste to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 12 by 2030.

She is a research scientist at the Biotechnology and Nuclear Agriculture Research Institute, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), an Adjunct Lecturer at the Department of General Agriculture, Sunyani Technical University and a Visiting Scholar at the Institute of Horticulture, Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Hungary. Dr Agyemang Duah is the CEO of SpringBoard Training Centre, a research and career development training centre and the Founder & CEO of Gallant Afrique, a science-based humanitarian organisation in Sub-saharan Africa.



Kwamanman Rural Bank was incorporated in Ghana to carry on the business of banking under the Banking Act, 1970 (Act 339) on 27th August, 1982 as the 5th Rural Bank in the Ashanti Region and the 38th in the whole country. Over the last few years, the bank experienced a decline in its performance but for ARB Apex Bank and an interim management committee (OMC), the bank has seen a growth in her assets.



A new CEO, Mr Noble Martin Adjei-Amponsah was recruited in September and a full board has been duly inaugurated to develop and implement a five (5) year Strategic Plan to guide the bank’s activities.



Dr Stella Agyemang Duah, a native of Sekyere Kwaman is the youngest and only female to serve as Board Member of the bank since its inception in 1982.