Draw businesses to Ghana - Foreign Minister to Namibian diplomat

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and Selma Ashipala-Musavyi

Namibian businesses have been urged to explore the rich opportunities for growth and partnerships in Ghana, as well as take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the president’s representative at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known when she received open letters from Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, High Commissioner-Designate of the Republic of Namibia to Ghana.



Selma, until her current appointment, was the Chairperson of the United Nations Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Disarmament from 2020, and is returning to a position she occupied in Ghana between 2012 and 2013.



Receiving the papers, Shirley Botchwey urged her to continue with efforts to further improve bilateral relations between the two countries by working towards the convening of the next session of the Ghana-Namibia Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation whose preparatory meetings started in 2019 but stalled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



While commending her predecessor, the former High Commissioner of the Republic of Namibia to Ghana, Charles Bernardt Josob, for his exemplary work during his tenure and efforts made at deepening the bonds of friendship and economic cooperation between the two countries, she also expressed hope that the new High Commissioner will strive to work towards further enhancement of the already existing excellent bilateral relations between both countries.

She also entreated her to use her wealth of experience to draw business from her home country in Namibia, to Ghana, in furtherance of the long years of bilateral relationship they have shared, dating back to the days of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who supported the liberation struggle, which was spearheaded by the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO).



She gave her assurances that Ghana will be committed to promoting cooperation between Ghana and Namibia in sectors which are of mutual benefit and interest to both countries in order to expand bilateral ties.



Other high positions Selma Ashipala-Musavyi has occupied in the course of her career include Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Namibia, 2013 – 2020; High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, 2012 – 2013; Ambassador of Namibia to Liberia, 2011 – 2013; and, High Commissioner of Namibia to Nigeria, 2010 – 2013.