Drivers kick against legalising 'Okada', say Mahama not law-abiding

Ghana Committed Drivers Association (GCDA) has kicked against former President John Mahama’s promise to legalise 'Okada' business (use of motorcycle for commercial purposes) should he be elected president again in the December 7 elections.

According to the drivers, 'okada' business is in contravention of The Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) sub-regulations 128 & 84 which states expressly about the prohibition of motorcycle or tricycle for commercial purposes.



Sub-Regulation 128 of The Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) says:



128.1_ The Licensing Authority SHALL not register a motorcycle or tricycle to carry a fare-paying passenger.



128.2_ A person shall not use or permit a motorcycle or tricycle over which that person exercises control to be used for commercial purposes except for courier and delivery services.



128.3_ A person shall not ride on a motorcycle or tricycle as a fare-paying passenger.

Despite these laws, Mr Mahama while on a campaign tour at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, 21 August 2020, promised the make the business legal.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “I've been seeing young people who have finished school and they can’t find a job and, so, they are looking for something they can do and many of our young people are riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place, and we call them Okada”.



“But in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can't stop it, and, so, I've suggested and I say when we come into office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it”, Mr Mahama said.



Mr Mahama has won the support of Okada riders in the Greater Accra region who have promised to support any government that supports their business.



“We call on our members and their dependents and clients and everyone who values the service we render to show up and vote massively for who has shown the care and not those who say one thing in opposition. And any other government that comes and is ready to support us, we’re ready to help them," the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Greater Accra Regional Okada Operators Association, Setsoafia Pascal, said at a press conference in Ashaiman on Wednesday, 26 September 2020.

Reacting to this development in a statement, the committed drivers noted that: “the preposterous argument made by former President Mahama that okada has come to stay so it should be legalised must be treated with the contempt it deserves. Who made it come to stay?”



President Mahama cannot seek our votes to come back to power and tell us SAKAWA (internet fraud) is so pervasive and therefore must be legalized. Absolute drivel!” the drivers charged.



The drivers noted that Mr Mahama has stated his stance and they are waiting for what the current government will say on the subject matter.



“We have heard the former President Mahama. What is His Excellency President Nana Akuffo-Addo’s take on this menace that is taking away lives needlessly? We keenly await his response with baited breath!”

