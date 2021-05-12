Dzata Cement projects 3 million tonnes production capacity annually - Managing Director

The Managing Director of Dzata Cement, Philip Nana Archer has hinted that the company will be producing about three million tonnes of cement annually in the coming years.

Speaking at a one-day tour to the production plant, Mr Acher said the company is the first of its kind in the country which is solely Ghanaian owned and headed by solely Ghanaians.



He said plans are being made to move the production capacity from its current 1.5 million tonnes production capacity to 3 million tonnes annually.



“We all realize that this is an eco-friendly environment, even though we producing cement here and that tells you some of our core values, which is actually key on excellence, and with excellence I mean, quality products, quality services and anything we will do will be of top quality. And then the other thing that makes it eco-friendly is about the fact that we also think about the environment and their safety and that is why as you toured around, you saw that this even though is a cement factory, if someone didn’t tell you, you will think it is a food carry plant,” he said.



“A lot of investments have gone into this, and it also will tell you that, this will be the only and solely Ghanaian owned company and will also be run solely by Ghanaian company. Our slogan has been that we are building for generation, it is because we have started this in the year 2021 and I believe it will linger on and go on for generation even yet unborn, and for this particular face which is 1.2 million capacity and very soon we will double this capacity to about 3 million tonnes and by far our vision is to make sure we become number one in this industry,” he said.



Meanwhile, the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has commended Ibrahim Mahama, Founder of Dzata Cement Limited, for investing heavily in the cement industry.



The over US$100 million investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.

Mr Kyerematen made the commendation when he paid a working visit to the plant of Dzata Cement Limited on Monday.



The visit was to enable him to have first-hand information on the cement-producing plant and the progress of work so far.



The technology deployed for producing the cement is from Germany and was developed by Haver and Boecker.



The cement grade produced by the plant is ordinary Portland cement, which is imported for the plant and then bagged.



The plant, which is wholly managed by Ghanaians, can produce an average of 120 bags per minute from the two production lines.



