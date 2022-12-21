E-Levy: Ofori-Atta restores daily threshold ahead of amendment bill passage

E-Levy

Parliament is expected to pass the E-Levy amendment bill later today before the House rises for the Christmas break.

This follows a decision by finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to restore the scrapped 100 cedis daily threshold exemption due to threats from the Minority.



The Bill when passed will reduce the rate for the levy from 1.5 to 1 percent.



According to Starr News sources, the minority has now decided to support the passage of the bill after the concession from government.

One other revenue measure which has still been flagged by the NDC MPs is the 2.5 percent increment in the VAT rate.



Barring any changes, the VAT amendment bill is expected to be brought on the floor.



Already Ken Ofori-Atta has appealed to parliament not to frustrate any government revenue measure announced in the 2023 budget warning such a move will further exacerbate the economic crisis.