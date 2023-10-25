ECG commissions 20/26MVA Mobile Substation to minimise erratic power supply at Oyarifa

The mobile substation was solely funded by ECG at a cost of GH¢18 million

Source: Mary Eshun-Oppong, Contributor

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commissioned a 20/26MVA Mobile Substation at Oyarifa to minimise the erratic power supply experienced by its customers in and around Oyarifa.

The mobile substation which was solely funded by ECG at a cost of GH¢18 million is expected to address the low voltage and other supply challenges experienced by customers in Oyarifa and its adjoining communities.



At a joint ceremony by the ECG Accra East and Sub-transmission Division to commission the Mobile Substation in Accra, General Manager for Accra East, Ing. Bismark Otoo stated that company remains committed to delivering on its mandate to provide reliable safe and quality electricity supply to its cherished customers.



He disclosed that customers at Oyarifha, Ayimensa and surrounding areas have in recent times been experiencing low voltages which affected both domestic and commercial activities, hence the commissioning of the mobile substation to improve on the supply voltage and also address some supply challenges in the communities.



According to Ing. Otoo, the newly commissioned mobile substation will serve over 15,000 customers in Oyarifa, Ayi Mensah, Abokobi , Teiman , Danfa and gravel pit .



Ing. Christian Dzikunu, Operations Manager for ECG Subtransimission Division on his part mentioned that customers, who experience frequent power outages and low voltages within Oyarifa, will now enjoy relatively constant and quality power supply with the commissioning of the Mobile substation which will relieve some load off the substation in Adenta.

Ing. Dzikunu explained that supply and demand on the existing Adenta substation was increasing which caused the Adenta station to be overloaded thereby resulting in low quality of supply and frequent interruptions in supply within the Oyarifa enclave.



He said, the mobile substation will adequately respond to the growing demand of electricity in Oyarifa and will also serve as a back up for the Adenta Station.



"Demand at Oyarifa was high hence mounting serious pressure on the old substation which was Adenta. So in order to relieve the Adenta mobile substation of the pressure from Oyarifa and it's environs, we had to set up a new mobile substation here thereby improving the voltage profile as well," Ing. Dzikunu pointed out.



He further reiterated ECG’s commitment to providing its customers with quality, safe and reliable power supply for utmost customer satisfaction.