ECG disconnects Accra Digital Centre over GH¢600,000 power debt

The Accra Digital Centre

The Electricity Company of Ghana, has disconnected power to the Accra Digital Centre over non-payment of a GH¢600,000 debt.

The disconnection is part of a month-long exercise across all of ECG's operational areas to retrieve debts owed the Company, and to check for illegal connections.



Speaking to the media, the Public Relations Officer of ECG, Accra West region, Fred Baimbill-Johnson noted that the exercise has become necessary to check compliance and generate revenue.



He added that the exercise has since been successful so far.



"As an electricity distribution company, disconnection is often our last resort when all efforts to retrieve payments fail and we are without any options", he said.



The team also visited the Head office of AirtelTigo and after discussions with the management, the telecommunications company made payment of GH¢1 million to settle their debts to ECG.

The Accra West team however commended some organisations including Fanmilk Ghana Ltd, Accra Breweries Ltd. and Blue Skies for being prompt with payment of their bills.



The Accra West Regional General Manager, Ing Emmanuel Akinie advised customers to desist from engaging in illegal activities which bleeds the company of needed revenue for system improvement works.



The ECG has announced that it has retrieved GH¢2.5 billion cedis out of the GH¢5.7 billion debt owed by customers.



