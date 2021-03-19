EPA Director lauds MPS environmental drive

The Tema port’s new MPS Terminal 3

Source: Meridian Port Services

On Friday, March 5, 2021, the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, paid a working visit to MPS Terminal 3. The visit was part of the EPA Delegation tour of some companies within the Industrial City of Tema.

The Executive Director of EPA and the accompanying delegation were received by MPS Management Team represented by the Deputy CEO, Mr Cyrille Lemee, Mr Kingsley Ameyaw, the Quality- Health, Safety, Security & Environment (Q-HSSE) Manager and Q-HSSE Consultant and Mr Dimitri De Pues who briefed them on MPS’ environmental actions.



In his statement after the presentation, Dr Kokofu acknowledged that MPS has taken leadership in ensuring environmentally sound principles in its operations,” I am impressed with the extent to which you have incorporated these practical ways of reducing damage to the environment within your operational catchment area and beyond. The Turtle Hatchery Project is commendable. I will encourage you to continue in this regard as we work together to ensure an environmentally safe future.”



The MPS Management Team also presented how MPS has from inception strived to ensure that its activities are carried out within the right environmental context.

The MPS Q-HSSE Management elaborated on what the Company has put in place as an Environmental Management Plan in compliance with EPA requirements and consistent with its shareholders global performance standards while it runs its Environmental Monitoring Program.



To boost its sustainability efforts, MPS currently operates a Turtle Hatchery Program at New Ningo. Since August 2020 the MPS environment team relocated 8,584 eggs and released 6,005 turtles into the sea with a success rate of 85%.



Over 1,000 coconuts have also been planted on the Harbour Road and the Sakumono Beachline.