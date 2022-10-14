Eastern region tops inflation rate in Ghana with 47.1%

File photo

The Eastern region has maintained its lead as the region with the highest inflation rate among the 16 regions in the country with a percentage of 47.1.

This was revealed by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in the inflation (year-on-year) of the month of September 2022.



According to GSS, Ghana’s inflation shot up by 3.3% to 37.2% in the month under review.



Meanwhile, the country’s inflation rate was 33.9% in August 2022.



At the regional breakdown, Eastern region’s 47.1% rate put it in the lead as the region with the highest inflation. It is followed by the Greater Accra region and the Central region respectively with 45.3% and 41.9%.

Savannah Region, Western North region, Bono region, and the Oti region follow in that order with 36.7%, 35.9%, 35.2% and 33.9% respectively.



The Western, Ashanti, Ahafo, North East, and the Bono East region in that order also its inflation of 31.8%, 31.1%, 31.0%, 30.3%, 28.5%. They are followed by the Upper East, Volta, and the Northern region with 27.7%, 24.0% and 23.9% respectively.



The chart saw the Upper West Region recording the least rate of inflation at 22.9%.