Economic crisis: Price of books increased by 15%

File photo

The Ghana National Association of Authors and Publishers (GNAAP) has announced an increase in the prices of books.

The association says the prices of books have been increased averagely by 15 per cent, effective Thursday, December 8, 2022.



They have also reviewed the discount and credit concessions they were giving to schools and bookshops.



Addressing a press conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Kumasi, the President of the Association, John Akwasi Amponsah, said the decision is a result of the current economic situation.

He said the high inflation rate, fuel prices, exchange rate, and high import duties are the factors considered in increasing the prices of books.



These factors, he noted, have been affecting the development, printing, marketing, and distribution of books.