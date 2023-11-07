Economic records: Mahama makes Bawumia feel like a school boy - Kwakye Ofosu

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s economic track record cannot match up with John Dramani Mahama’s.

He averred that John Dramani Mahama makes Bawumia look like a schoolboy when their respective records are assessed.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Kwakye Ofosu said, “For those who insist on purely Vice Presidential records, JM makes Bawumia look like a schoolboy when their respective records are assessed. Here you go!”



According to him, government’s debt under the Mahama administration was GH¢35.1 billion. However, it has ballooned to GH¢600billion under than supervision of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the head of the Economic Management Team.



Among other things, he compared was the haircut of bondholders under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Also, the unemployment rate, he said, has skyrocketed from 3.25% to 14%.

President Akufo-Addo set up a nine-member Economic Management Team in February 2017 with Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the chair.



The team was to help steer the affairs of the Ghanaian economy.



SA/KPE



Read Kwakye Ofosu's tweet below;



