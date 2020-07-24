Business News

Eight fish landing sites near completion – Ofori-Atta

Local fishermen in a fishing community

Eight of the fish landing sites being built by the government are already at varied levels of completion, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has told Parliament.

Presenting the mid-year budget review on Thursday, 23 July 2020, he said: “Mr. Speaker, the government has also invested about GHS 904 million in the provision of sanitation facilities and potable water, mostly to deprived communities”.



“This has supported the fitting of hand-pumps to deliver water to about 220,000 households. In addition, a total of 7,000 (240-Liter) waste bins have been deployed in selected MMDAs within the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Central, Oti, and Eastern Regions, as well as state institutions to aid the proper disposal of waste.”



He added: “Mr. Speaker, the sense of deprivation and exclusion experienced by residents in inner-city and Zongo communities has been of concern to President Akufo-Addo”.

“Not only have we established the Ministry of Inner City and Zongo Development to drive improvements in these communities, we have funded earmarked projects by resourcing the Zongo Development Fund (ZDF) instituted by this Government”.



“We have committed GHS 87.38 million to the ZDF to support the delivery of key projects in education and skills training, health and sanitation, sports and leisure, local businesses and centres of culture, as well as improved security”.



“With these investments, the inequality gap is being bridged to enhance social mobility.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.