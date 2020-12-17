Electoral disputes will have no real effect on investors’ confidence – Expert

Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

Investment expert, Dr Sam Ankrah has opined that election-related disputes will have no real effect on investors confidence in Ghana following the 2020 general election.

According to him, the country already benefits from a sound and stable political regime which has always profited investors and improved their confidence.



“A possible election dispute will do very little to affect Ghana’s position as one of the continent’s top investment destinations. Ghana benefits from a relatively stable political system with sound institutions,” Dr Ankrah said, as quoted by the B&FT newspaper.



“Investors seek comfort in the rule of law, a sound financial system and political stability, and this will continue to encourage investors,” he said, adding: “The dispute will have no real effect on investors,” he added.

Following the just-ended general election and the declaration of the incumbent candidate President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as winner of the polls, the National Democratic Congress has opposed the outcome of the results.



They claim the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa presided over a “flawed election which they say they've won.”



The party’s flagbearer, John Mahama on his part says it will conduct a forensic audit of all the electoral documents [pink sheets] in a bid to overturn the outcome of the declared results.